McDonough, GA Martha Kate Bland Davis, age 93, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was born in Metter, Georgia on January 12, 1928 to Josh Bland and Mattie Collins. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Paul Davis and two brothers, Don Bland and JC (Mary) Bland. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Ronnie) Stephens of Danville, KY, Debra (Danny) Brown of McDonough, GA and chosen daughter, Jane (Richard) Ballard of Stockbridge, GA. She leaves three adoring grandchildren, Brittany (Shane) Terrell of Danville, KY, Zane (Tina) Stephens of Suwanee, GA and Josh Brown of Vidalia, GA; seven loving great grandchildren, Madison, Macey Grace, Hadley, Hudson, Xander, Cash and Noah. One brother, Gene (Frances) Bland Jesup, GA, two sisters-in-law Mildred Bland of Richmond Hill, GA and Peggy Ware of Jacksonville, FL; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a faithful Christian and always pointed her family to the Lord; she was actively involved in her local church over her lifetime, most recently at Salem Baptist Church. She was selfless in her relationships and had a servant's heart. This led her to a 30 year career in social services with Dept. of Family & Children's Services. Generous frugality is a value she tried to instill in her family; she saved so she could give, supporting her church and missions at home, on college campuses, and abroad. Hospitality was important to Martha - whether it was a fish fry, a quail supper, or homemade ice cream and pound cake - she enjoyed entertaining and serving family and friends. In her later years Martha was famous for her perfect peanut brittle and she gifted many with this delicious treat. Martha was a very sharp card player and enjoyed a variety of card games with family and friends. Bridge and Pinochle were her favorites and she enjoyed involvement in several bridge groups. She was an expert seamstress and made many of her daughter's clothes as teens, and later it was curtains, costumes, and patching jeans. Martha was also doing DIY projects to save money long before that was popular. She enjoyed travel, dancing, and especially spending time with loved ones. Kind caregivers were a vital part of the end of Mother's 93 years, and we are truly grateful for their tender care. She will be greatly missed! There will be a graveside service at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lake Cemetery in Metter, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, GA. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in memory of Mother. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com
