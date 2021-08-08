Locust Grove, GA Martin Price Deaton, age 57, passed away August 1st. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Vennice P. Deaton.

Surviving is his loving wife, Christina Deaton, father Richard Deaton, Sr., sister Melissa (Tim) Justice, brother Richard Deaton, Jr. (Angela) several Aunts, Uncles and nephews.

Martin also had a Love family in Tennessee including The John's, Williams, Pellets and Darnell families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.