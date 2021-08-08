Locust Grove, GA Martin Price Deaton, age 57, passed away August 1st. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Vennice P. Deaton.
Surviving is his loving wife, Christina Deaton, father Richard Deaton, Sr., sister Melissa (Tim) Justice, brother Richard Deaton, Jr. (Angela) several Aunts, Uncles and nephews.
Martin also had a Love family in Tennessee including The John's, Williams, Pellets and Darnell families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.