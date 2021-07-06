Mary Howard Aunt May Robertson

McDonough, GA Mary Howard Robertson "Aunt May", age 77, of McDonough, died on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born in Lafayette, Georgia to the late James Clyde Robertson and Mary Howard Robertson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Jane Willis.
Ms. Robertson is survived by her brother- in-law, Bob Willis Sr.; nephews, Bobby (Julia) Willis, Jimmy (Christy) Willis; grand nieces and nephews, Hallie Elizabeth Willis, Jay Willis, and Mary Catherine Willis.
Mary is a retired Henry County Librarian and enjoyed painting and genealogy. She was an avid sports fan, and was well read and knowledgeable on many subjects, and was an "Assoc-Eight" of the "Crazy Eight" Bridge Club.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
