Stockbridge, GA Mary Isabelle Bowen, age 93, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Mary was born to Homer and Eunice Stephen on July 4, 1928.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by four children, Cheryl, Gwen, Johnny and Scotty. She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. John E. Bowen; two sons, Jeff Bowen (Wanda) and Joey Bowen; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A graveside inurnment was held for Mary on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Fairview Memorial Gardens 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.