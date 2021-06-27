McDonough, GA Mrs. Mattie June Sledge, age 90 of McDonough, Georgia passed away June 27, 2021. She was born in Adairsville, Georgia to the late Rudean and Mattie Bell Howard Stansell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Sledge; daughter, Theresa Greer and siblings, Conally Stansell, Linda Teems, Lynn Daniels, Ronnie Stansell, Jacqueline Wright and Shirley Nelson. She retired from Delta Airlines and was a member of Glen Haven Baptist Church. Survivors include her grandson, Rusty and Christy Greer of Barnesville; great grandsons, William and Hayden Greer; siblings, Larry Stansell of Hampton, Sue Seymour of Hampton and Ginnie Fisher of Griffin. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - 11:00 AM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the Glen Haven Baptist Church Building Fund.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos