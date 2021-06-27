McDonough, GA Mrs. Mattie June Sledge, age 90 of McDonough, Georgia passed away June 27, 2021. She was born in Adairsville, Georgia to the late Rudean and Mattie Bell Howard Stansell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Sledge; daughter, Theresa Greer and siblings, Conally Stansell, Linda Teems, Lynn Daniels, Ronnie Stansell, Jacqueline Wright and Shirley Nelson. She retired from Delta Airlines and was a member of Glen Haven Baptist Church. Survivors include her grandson, Rusty and Christy Greer of Barnesville; great grandsons, William and Hayden Greer; siblings, Larry Stansell of Hampton, Sue Seymour of Hampton and Ginnie Fisher of Griffin. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - 11:00 AM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the Glen Haven Baptist Church Building Fund.

