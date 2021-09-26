Melissa Anne Reagan

McDonough, GA Melissa Reagan, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, & friend passed away on 9/22/21 at the age of 60. Melissa is survived by her husband, Grady Reagan; her children, Hunter & Becky, Luke & Hannah, Heidi, & Buddy & Anna; her grandchildren, Judson, Isabella, Cami-Rose, Eliza-Jane, Mercy, Briggs, Allie, Cross, & Ethan; her sister, Patricia; her nephews/nieces, Todd & Dolly, Tonya, & Dewey; her great nieces/nephews, Tabitha, Tyler, Tristan, Bradley, & Christopher; her great great nieces/nephews, Reese, Riley, Reagan, Rynlee, & Jaxon. She is preceded in death by her father, James; her mother, Jacquelyn; her sister, Lana and her husband Earl; her nephew Troy. Melissa was born in Columbus, Mississippi on January 11, 1961 to James & Jacquelyn Brimer. She graduated from Heritage High school. She was married to Henry Grady Reagan Jr. on February 22, 1980 and celebrated 41 years earlier this year. She had 4 children Hunter, Luke, Heidi, & Anna, who were the most important part of their life. She worked for Ga Power as an account for 23 years and developed many friendships along the way. Melissa was saved at a young age. She started playing the Piano for McDonough Baptist Tabernacle when she was 13. She was a woman who loved the Lord and her faith was seen in everything she did from leading vacation bible school, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir or singing a solo or with her children. Later in her life she continued with her love for the Lord and Church at Peoples Baptist Church where she continued with her engagement in church activities. Melissa loved her children she was always in their corner at any event they participated in or anything they needed. She never hesitated to talk about them to anyone, she was a proud mom & granny. She was "Granny" to 9 grandchildren who loved spending time with her which always put a smile on her face when they were around. She loved Christmas time with all the family and the yearly tradition of putting up Christmas lights, setting out and seeing all the Snowmen, and picking out the perfect tree for her house from the tree farm with her family. Every year she made it a priority to go to New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and spend time with her children, grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews. These memories we will always cherish. Melissa will always be remembered for her infectious spirit, love for her family & friends, and her love for the Lord. Melissa has touched so many people throughout her life and her friends were always made to feel like family. Throughout life no matter what challenges came her way she always kept God first and a smile on her face. She will truly be missed but we know she is in a better place and her spirit will live on through everyone she interacted with throughout her life. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA. haistenfunerals.com
