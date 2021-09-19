Jonesboro, GA Mr. Michael Harris Messick, age 60, of Jonesboro passed away September 16th, 2021. Mr. Mike was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. He served in the US Army and was a member of the BQE 26th United States Army Band while enlisted in service. He was proud of his country and honored to serve in the US Army. He was an ordained Deacon and served as a Minister of Music while in Pennsylvania. He was an incredible musician and played in the pit on many Broadway shows in New York City. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and a great friend. He was preceded in death by his father: Michael Messick. He is survived by his loving wife: Tracey; children: Joseph Kyle (Sevea Leigh) Strickland of Douglasville, Melissa Nichole Messick (fiancé Nery Lopez) of Conyers; mother: Joanne Messick of Williamsport, PA; sister: Pamela (Steve) Paulhamus of Jersey Shore, PA; brother-in-law: Daniel Smith of Jonesboro and multiple nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, September 24th, 2021 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro with Pastor Glenn Stringham officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church before the service. Burial will be held at 11 AM, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Flowers will be accepted of those that wish may make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, in Memory of Michael Harris Messick. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2047 HIGHWAY 138
NESBORO, Georgia, JO 30236
1:00PM
147 Church Street
Jonesboro, GA 30236
11:00AM
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA 30114
