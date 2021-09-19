Michael Harris Messick

Jonesboro, GA Mr. Michael Harris Messick, age 60, of Jonesboro passed away September 16th, 2021. Mr. Mike was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. He served in the US Army and was a member of the BQE 26th United States Army Band while enlisted in service. He was proud of his country and honored to serve in the US Army. He was an ordained Deacon and served as a Minister of Music while in Pennsylvania. He was an incredible musician and played in the pit on many Broadway shows in New York City. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and a great friend. He was preceded in death by his father: Michael Messick. He is survived by his loving wife: Tracey; children: Joseph Kyle (Sevea Leigh) Strickland of Douglasville, Melissa Nichole Messick (fiancé Nery Lopez) of Conyers; mother: Joanne Messick of Williamsport, PA; sister: Pamela (Steve) Paulhamus of Jersey Shore, PA; brother-in-law: Daniel Smith of Jonesboro and multiple nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, September 24th, 2021 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro with Pastor Glenn Stringham officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church before the service. Burial will be held at 11 AM, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Flowers will be accepted of those that wish may make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, in Memory of Michael Harris Messick. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Messick, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC
2047 HIGHWAY 138
NESBORO, Georgia, JO 30236
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 24
Funeral Service
Friday, September 24, 2021
1:00PM
First Baptist Church of Jonesboro
147 Church Street
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Sep 27
Graveside Service
Monday, September 27, 2021
11:00AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos