McDonough, GA Myrle Berry Roberts passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Myrle was born on April 8, 1939 in Fulton County, Georgia to Harry Craig Berry and Clemmie Elizabeth Wilson. She met and married the love of her life, Donald L. Roberts, and they remained happily married for 45 years until his passing.

For many years, Myrle was employed as customer service representative for Southern Bell. She was also a longtime faithful member of Pinecrest Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Clemmie Berry; siblings, Harry Berry, Woody Berry, Walter Berry and Wayne Berry and husband, Donald L. Roberts. Myrle's life will forever be honored and cherished by her children, Denise Teal (Danny) of McDonough, Georgia and Gary Roberts (Lisa) of Bluefield, West Virginia; granddaughter, Kayla Teal Williams (Robert) of Locust Grove, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Jase Garrett Williams, Allie Kate Williams and Ivy Anne Williams; brother, Phillip Berry of Orange Park, Florida; a host of other relatives and family friends.

Visitation for Myrle will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10:00AM-11:30AM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281 with A Celebration of Life beginning at 11:30AM with Pastor John Anderson, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church-Heritage Center Building Fund.