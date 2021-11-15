Athens, GA Natalie Ruth Chaffin Dowless, 43, of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2021, after a battle with COVID-19, with her mother and father by her side. Born on September 7, 1978, to Amy and Randy Chaffin, Lake Charles, Louisiana, became her first home, and at the age of three, her family moved to Henry County, Georgia.

A graduate of Mt. Vernon Christian Academy, Gordon College, and the University of Georgia, she was a lifelong Bulldogs, Falcons, and Braves fan. Her singing and song-writing talents became known and recognized among many in the Athens music circles, including John Keane, record producer. Her sultry, folk-Americana vocal style, combined with her simple yet poignant lyrics led her to the music-making and recording scene in Athens, where she was a member of the band The Burning Angels.

She made a living operating an online business through which she sold clothing, toys, and other collectable rarities that frequently entered and left her home. Her living space was decorated with the many interesting and valuable items she discovered. She was passionate about the Arts, loved to dabble in arts and crafts, and had a creative imagination that lifted the spirits of those who knew her.

Her greatest and most precious assets were her three children who gave her motivation, courage, and inspiration to step out in faith to pursue her dreams, all while being a devoted and amazing mom. Her life's work was dedicated to them.

She is survived by husband David Albert Dowless; sons Luis Humberto and Alexander Ray Garcia; daughter Lucy Ava Dowless; parents Charles R. (Randy) and Amy (Rentrop) Chaffin; brother Matthew Randall Chaffin; nephews Brayden Randall, Nathan Edison and Charles Anthony; maternal grandmother Pauline Day Rentrop; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is predeceased by paternal grandfather Charles Edward Chaffin; paternal grandmother Barbara Jean Long Eppinger; paternal great-grandmother Sarah Ruth Chaffin Phillips; maternal grandfather Billy Ray Rentrop; maternal great-grandparents Arthur T. and Helen O. Day.

A celebration of life service will be held at Jodeco Road United Methodist Church, Stockbridge, Georgia, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:30 AM, preceded by a period of visitation from 10:00 - 11:15 AM in Kuglar Fellowship Hall. A reception will follow immediately after the service.

Donations can be made to Nuci's Space, a non-profit organization in Athens that was close to Natalie's heart. Go to www.nuci.org to learn more and to make a donation in her memory.

Friends may also choose to donate to a custodial fund established for Natalie's children by their maternal grandparents.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com