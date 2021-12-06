Onie May Moore Mayo

St. Simmons Island, GA Onie May Mayo, age 90, long time Henry County resident, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born in Chamblee, Georgia to the late O.U. Moore Sr. and Ophelia Moore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James Ernest Mayo, brother O.U. Moore Jr., sisters Mildred Kirby and Betty Hovers, and daughter-in-law Katrina Lynne Farmer Mayo.

After graduation from McDonough High School May worked for Trust Company, Colonial Stores, and then First State Bank where she rose to the position of branch manager. She was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church. She very much enjoyed teaching little ones in Sunday School and later with husband, Jamie, became an active member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She delighted in providing beautiful flowers weekly for the class lectern, almost always from her yard. May was an accomplished cook and seamstress. May was always busy at work. Whether she was baking delicious cakes, pies ,and cookies or creating intricate needlework, her home was a welcome and inviting place for friends and family to gather and enjoy her talents.

Mrs. Mayo is survived by her son, James Alan Mayo; daughter, Marian Lynne Mayo Turner(Ed); grandchildren, Edward Slade Turner, Jr. (Kalena), James William Turner (Mary Kathryn), and Hannah Ruth Mayo; great-grandchild, James Mills Turner; sisters, Margaret Gilbert and Sue Simpson (Bo); sisters and brothers-in-law Eddie Moore, Rachel Foster, and Mike Foster, as well as many nieces and nephews.

May's family and her friends will miss her, but all are happy she is now reunited with Jamie, her husband of 71 years.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Statham officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.