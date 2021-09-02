Opal Juanita Butler Black

Stockbridge, GA Opal Juanita Black, age 94, of Stockbridge, passed away on, Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born in Florence, Alabama to the late Homer Butler and Birdie Butler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Black.

Mrs. Black is survived by her children, Randy (Pamela) Black, David (Sharon) Black, Allen (Tommie) Black; grandchildren, Lindsay, Justin, Christopher, Megan and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Pierce, Braelynn and Grey.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Tara Church of Christ with Pastor Scott Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence Alabama. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.