McDonough, GA Patricia (Patsy) Alsabrook went home to Jesus and her forever love Harvey on February 4, 2022 at the age of 75.

Patsy was born in Atlanta, GA on November 8, 1946. Patsy was a Civil Service employee at Fort McPherson as Chief Branch Officer in Information Technology for over 27 years until her retirement.

Patsy and Harvey met during their time at Fort McPherson. They were married 35 years full of love and laughter. They exuded happiness and joy as if they were newlyweds until Harvey's passing on May 26, 2021.

Patsy showered love to all around her especially her family.

She is survived by her loving sister Kathryn Sims (Donald Sims) and brother James Burke (Jeannie Burke). She was a devoted mother to Brian Keith Rountree (Kimberlie Rountree) and Patricia Kathryn Wilson (Butch Wilson) and Grandmother to Katy and Morgan Wilson. She leaves behind a heart full of love for her many nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs Izzy and Harry.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice as she had such a giving heart.

The family will carry forth the legacy of love that Harvey and Patsy shared.

Services will be held at Community Bible Church at 2001 Jodeco Road, Stockbridge, Ga. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm.