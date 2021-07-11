Stockbridge, GA Mrs. Patsy Gail Runyans, age 77 of Stockbridge passed away July 10, 2021. Mrs. Runyans was a member of Ashville Church of Christ and attended Tara Church of Christ and was a firefighter and paramedic for Shoal Creek Fire Department. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Foster Runyans, parents: Jesse Paul Pollard, Sr. and Doris Alene Pollard, and brothers: Jon David Pollard and Charles Mark Pollard. She is survived by her siblings: Jesse Paul (Sherry) Pollard, Jr of Searcy, AR, Brenda Cheryl Millsap of Morrow, GA Judy Diane LeClair of Douglasville, GA, Joseph Dale (Lesley) Pollard of Temple, GA, James Lynn (Wanda) Pollard of Barnesville, GA, Phillip Wayne (Joanne) Pollard of Lawrenceville, GA, Steven Timothy Pollard of Stockbridge, GA Donna Elaine (Harold) Williams of Jonesboro, GA, Janice Marie Ivey of Albany, GA and Robin Pollard Wilson of Stockbridge, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Mark Pollard officiating. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. C.S.T. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ashville, AL. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations in Memory of Mrs. Patsy Gail Runyans may be made to Harding University, Advancement Office, P. O. Box 12238, Searcy, AR. 72149-5615, phone: 501-279-4312, or www.harding.edu.com. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
