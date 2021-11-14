Stockbridge, GA Paul Eugene Richard, age 89, of Stockbridge, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born in Gretna, Louisiana to the late Vannie W. Richard and Corrine Boudreaux Richard. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Frances Penland Richard; siblings, Lawrence "Jimmy" Richard, Vernell "Chuckie" Dominique, Hilda Comardelle, Sterling "Buddy" Richard, Mary Richard, Earl Richard, and Kenneth Richard.

Mr. Richard is survived by his children, Susan (Keith) Henderson, Kimball Richard; grandchildren, Ben (Whitney) Henderson, Abby Henderson, Lane Henderson, Jennifer Richard, Julie Richard; great-grandson, Owen Henderson; brother, Peter "P. W." (Jenny) Richard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Mr. Richard served in the United States Army and was stationed at the Army Depot in Forest Park Georgia. He met his loving wife, Frances while stationed in Georgia. Following the army, he was the General Manager of the original Chick-Fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville, Georgia for 30 years. His hobbies included collecting coke memorabilia, working on jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles, but nothing compared to the love he had for his family, and was lovingly known as "Paw Paw".

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Glen Haven Baptist Church with Stan Berrong officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Glen Haven Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Marshall's Chapel Cemetery in Shooting Creek, NC, with Rev. Jackie Sellers. Donations may be made to Marshall's Chapel Cemetery Fund c/o Janica Skelton 403 Hinton Center Road, Hayesville, NC 28904. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.