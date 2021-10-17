McDonough, GA Peggy Ramsey Martin age 67, of McDonough, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her residence. Peggy was born in Griffin, Georgia on July 19, 1954. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Nancy Ramsey, son, Tony Lamar Stallings, and brother, Dennis Ramsey. She formally worked for Rita's Pawn Shop and Griffin Pawn Shop. She was a member of McDonough Christian Church. Peggy was a kind and loving person who was willing to help and minister to anyone in need. Survivors include, husband, Lou G. Martin, daughters; Luanne Brinkley (Brian), Jana Crigler (Doug), grandchildren, Skylar Sierras (Brandon), Dane Stallings, Hunter, Haley, Hudson, Hannah, Hadley, Harrison, Hallie Kate, Kaleb and Keegan, great-grandchildren, Aurora Sierras, siblings, Sharon Ramsey McCormick (Lonnie), Cherry Ramsey Long (Billy), Bonnie Ramsey Williams (Ronnie), Rodney L. Ramsey, several nieces and nephews, also special childhood friends, Renee Bradley Smith and Cathy Lynch Taylor. Visitation will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 3:30 pm until 5:30 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A service will follow at 5:30 pm in the chapel. Pastor Trent Shoemake and Marion Restivo will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in honor of Peggy to: Ability Ministry P.O. Box 310 Louisville, TN 37777, or abilityministry.com or call 865-984-5178. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Peggy Martin by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
