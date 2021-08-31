Hampton, GA Richard Lloyd Turner, age 80 of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Hampton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was a member of Jodeo Road United Methodist Church. He worked for Lucent Technologies (Western Electric, AT&T). he was a veteran of the United States Army and the Army National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and square dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rachel Brown Turner. Survivors: Wife of 52 years: Virginia Collis Turner; Daughters: Angie Turner and Loretta Davila; Granddaughter: Sarah Davila; Sister: Joyce Jenkins; Brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law: Mike Collis, Mary Royster, Joe and Nancy C. Hyatt; Several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will held 2:30 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Jodeo Road United Methodist Church, 1500 Jodeo Road, Stockbridge, GA. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
