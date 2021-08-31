Hampton, GA Richard Lloyd Turner, age 80 of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Hampton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was a member of Jodeo Road United Methodist Church. He worked for Lucent Technologies (Western Electric, AT&T). he was a veteran of the United States Army and the Army National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and square dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rachel Brown Turner. Survivors: Wife of 52 years: Virginia Collis Turner; Daughters: Angie Turner and Loretta Davila; Granddaughter: Sarah Davila; Sister: Joyce Jenkins; Brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law: Mike Collis, Mary Royster, Joe and Nancy C. Hyatt; Several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will held 2:30 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Jodeo Road United Methodist Church, 1500 Jodeo Road, Stockbridge, GA. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos