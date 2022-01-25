McDonough, GA Richard Alex (Rick) Downie passed away January 23, 2022 at Sacred Journey Hospice, McDonough, Georgia.

Rick was born in Rocks Spring, Wyoming February 25, 1945 and moved to LaSalle, IIinois at the age of 15.

He moved to Georgia in 1980 where he resided until his death.

Rick retired with Yokogawa Corp. of America after 27 years of employment in marketing.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Christine S. Downie McDonough, Ga.

Children: Robin Jenkins (Jeff), Roswell, Ga. Shane Downie, Woodstock, GA. Darren Downie (Wendy), Gray, Ga. James Downie (Kelly) Swaunee, Ga.

Stepchildren: Kristie Reed (Cam), Monroe, Ga. Carla Barnes (Chris) Covington, Ga. Steve Cook (Lauren) McDonough, Ga.

Sister: Karen Downie Volk (Ed) Salem, SC

Nine grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as several cousins and nieces.

Rick is preceded in death by parents Alex and Rose Downie and sister Patricia (Tish) Downie Docken.

Graveside services were January 27, 2022 at 2pm at Honey Creek Woodlands, Conyers, Ga.

Rick always left an impression wherever he went.

No one could make you laugh as much as Rick could.

He will be missed by many.