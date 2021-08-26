Robert Albin Lundquist

Stockbridge, GA Robert (Bob) Lundquist peacefully left this Earth to join his Heavenly Father on August 11, 2020.

Bob's beloved Lois joined him just one year later on August 15, 2021. Both peacefully passed away

at home after extended illnesses. Together, they shared 68 years of marriage and had two sons,

Brad and Steve, and grandson Ron. They were members of the Jonesboro First United Methodist

Church.

Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Esther; father, Laurel; sister, Carol; and brother

Jim. Lois's predecessors include her parents, Frank and Laura Sites, and sisters, Virginia and Mary

Jo. They also had several nieces and nephews.

Bob and Lois were very active in their community. Bob was a founding member of the Kiwanis

Club of Jonesboro and founding president and board member of Lake Spivey Civic Association.

Bob also served as state president of Georgia Association of Children with Special Learning

Disabilities; secretary of Woodward Academy School Board; board of directors of Castle Heights

Military Academy; president of Georgia National Association of Accountants; president of Forest

Park Swimming Association; and member of the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. He was

also a member of Toastmasters and Shriners.

Lois was secretary of Historical Jonesboro Society; board member of Georgia Military Academy;

board member of Woodward Academy; Lake Spivey Board of Directors; and secretary and

treasurer of Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs. Lois was a member of Eagles Landing Country

Club and Lake Spivey Country Club. Lois was a member of Jaycettes, Toastmistress; Ladies

Kiwanis Club; Atlanta Skylarks Flying Country Clubs; Job's Daughters, Evansville, Indiana; and

Ann Arbor Women's City Club, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Jonesboro First

United Methodist Church located at 142 South Main Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Family

members will be receiving guests prior to service in the foyer of the church at 2:00 PM. In lieu of

flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive,

McDonough, GA 30253 or Jonesboro First United Methodist Church.