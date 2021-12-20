McDonough, GA Mr. Robert "Bob" Michael Ward age 56 of McDonough passed away December 15, 2021. Mr. Ward was a member of Bridge Point Connect Church and played on the softball team at Turning Point Church. He is survived by his children: Robert Michael Ward, Jr. of McDonough and Tyler Joseph Ward (Cinnamon) of Hampton; father: Bruce Fredrick Ward of Tucson, AZ; mother: Mary Wierman (Bud) of Marianna, FL; brother: Bruce Ward of Phoenix, AZ; sister: Debbie (Levi) Reed of Lapoint, UT; grandchildren: Legend Ward, Cade Ward, Storm Ward, Zoey Ward, River Ward; Niece Abby Reed, his nephews Chris Ward and Karter Reed and many cousins and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM, before the service at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos