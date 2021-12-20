McDonough, GA Mr. Robert "Bob" Michael Ward age 56 of McDonough passed away December 15, 2021. Mr. Ward was a member of Bridge Point Connect Church and played on the softball team at Turning Point Church. He is survived by his children: Robert Michael Ward, Jr. of McDonough and Tyler Joseph Ward (Cinnamon) of Hampton; father: Bruce Fredrick Ward of Tucson, AZ; mother: Mary Wierman (Bud) of Marianna, FL; brother: Bruce Ward of Phoenix, AZ; sister: Debbie (Levi) Reed of Lapoint, UT; grandchildren: Legend Ward, Cade Ward, Storm Ward, Zoey Ward, River Ward; Niece Abby Reed, his nephews Chris Ward and Karter Reed and many cousins and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM, before the service at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.