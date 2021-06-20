Covington, GA Robert W. (Rob) Womack, age 56 of Covington, Georgia died on June 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia of injuries from an automobile accident. Born on October 14, 1964, Atlanta, Georgia. Son of Barbara F. Womack Rhyne and the late H.O.Womack. Robert is survived by his wife, Julie Hardage Womack. His sister, Salena W. Turner and brother-in-law Brian K. Turner. Elizabeth R. Hardage, sister-in-law. Nephews Tyler M. Woods, Austin B. Woods, Gregory A. Hardage, and niece, Kimberly D. Hardage. Joyce and Joel Dent, uncle and aunt, Also survived by many cousins. A graduate of Jonesboro Senior High, Jonesboro, Georgia where he was awarded Who's Who in High School Students and was in the ROTC program. Held a Bachelors' Degree In Computer Science from DeVry University. Employed by the USPS as a letter carrier. He served his country in the Army during Desert Storm. A member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Covington, Georgia where he taught Sunday School to boys from Second Grade through Fifth and assisted with VBS and Characters for Christ and Zoom Zone. A life member of the Mensa Society and Eternal member of DragonCon. Tutored many children in Math and taught them how to play Chess. Memorial Service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Highway 212, Covington, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please contribute, if desired, to the Memorial Account for support and care of disabled wife.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
ESTATE SALE 1302 Crumbley Rd. McDonough, GA 30252 8AM-3PM…
Sherwood Memorial Gardens 2 adjoining plots Value = $6,00…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Countessofcoin said:OMG! This is horrible! Who would do such a terrible thing? Teenagers? Drunks? I hope they find the turds and throw them in jail with thousands…
Most Popular
Articles
- Ellenwood woman, boyfriend charged in murder her 6-year-old son
- Ola's Amani Jones wins gold at Junior Pan American Championships
- Greg Cannon wins Board of Commission District 3 seat in special election
- New mixed-use development approved for Jonesboro Road
- Henry schools to open District Welcome Center
- Speer Road in Stockbridge reopens after months-long closure
- McDonough woman wanted on charges of fraud, forgery
- McDonough student Marcus Perkins to take part in Pathways to STEM
- Henry police searching for 'critically missing person'
- McDonough resident C.J. Robertson invited to USA Baseball National Team trials
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.