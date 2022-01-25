McDonough, GA It is with profound love and sadness that the family of Robert Wesley Power announces his unexpected death on Sunday January 16, 2022. Robert was born on April 1, 1992, (no kidding) to Carol and Warren Power. Robert's passion was food. Even before deciding on a career in the culinary arts he would create dishes from his imagination. His creative nature ultimately led him to culinary school. He graduated from The Art Institute of Atlanta with a degree in Culinary Arts. After graduation, Robert trained with a master chef at Reynolds. In 2017, Robert embarked on a career in the culinary arts in Denver where he remained until his death. In addition to loving and experimenting with all kinds of foods, Robert enjoyed working out in the gym and hiking around Colorado. Robert was soft-spoken, but his compassion for his loved ones and animals was overflowing. At his core, he was a gentle giant. Robert is survived by his parents, Carol and Warren, sister Elizabeth Power, aunt Claire(Rob) Boetz, uncle Allen(Melissa) Long and countless cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Marilyn Power, Randall Power, and Allen and Carol Long. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday January 30th with visitation in the sanctuary beginning at 2:00 P.M., followed by the service at 3:00 P.M. at the McDonough First United Methodist Church officiants Dr. Dana Everhart and Reverend Carol Cook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Shingleroof Campground, P.O.Box 1928; McDonough, Ga. 30253 or the Henry County Animal Shelter, 527 Hampton Rd.; McDonough, Ga. 30253.