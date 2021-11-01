McDonough, GA Rodney Clyde Wise, age 80, of McDonough, Georgia passed away November 1, 2021. Rodney was born April 26, 1941 in Asheville, NC to the late Howard and Hazel McIntyre Wise. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Wise and a brother, Larry Wise. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1966-1969. He retired from Pamarco Global Graphics, was a member of Community Church of Praise and the Panthersville Masonic Lodge #543 F&AM. He was also a Shriner. He loved attending gospel singings, traveling to the mountains and Disney World, watching college football and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed old cars and was known to fix anything. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Linda Wise; children, Vicki Yeomans, Sharon Boudreaux, Darren Wise and Melvin Wise; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 1:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

