McDonough, GA Rodney Clyde Wise, age 80, of McDonough, Georgia passed away November 1, 2021. Rodney was born April 26, 1941 in Asheville, NC to the late Howard and Hazel McIntyre Wise. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Wise and a brother, Larry Wise. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1966-1969. He retired from Pamarco Global Graphics, was a member of Community Church of Praise and the Panthersville Masonic Lodge #543 F&AM. He was also a Shriner. He loved attending gospel singings, traveling to the mountains and Disney World, watching college football and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed old cars and was known to fix anything. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Linda Wise; children, Vicki Yeomans, Sharon Boudreaux, Darren Wise and Melvin Wise; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 - 1:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
CAREGIVER Unique opportunity to work as a Caregiver for a…
Stockbridge, 30281 FOR RENT Basement studio apartment in …
- Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III with felony DUI charges pending
- RONDA RICH: Newbury’s American Trilogy
- Henry T-SPLOST appears to have passed, city residents select mayors, council members
- Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995
- Cincinnati placed just sixth in first CFP rankings
Most Popular
Articles
- Dutchtown grad Adonis Butler, football player at Albany State, killed in transit bus accident
- Henry County man sentenced to life for child molestation
- Trick-or-Treat events aplenty in Henry this Halloween
- Albany State University football player killed after being hit by transit bus
- McDonough teen dead, 15-year-old charged with his murder
- 100-year-old Alabama woman doesn’t want to reveal her age because if she does she ‘can’t get no boyfriend’
- McDonough Middle School student stabbed to death, police investigating
- Henry police arrest suspect in Oct. 13 shooting
- Halpern Enterprises acquires McDonough West shopping center
- Panola Mountain State Park to close temporarily for deer hunt
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.