Mineral Bluff, GA RONALD BERT GEORGE, SR., a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away November 25, 2021. He was born January 22, 1949 in Atlanta, GA.

Ronald was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He formally retired from Atlanta Gas Light, worked at Parker Brothers and recently retired from CVS Health. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Suzanne George; one son and his wife, Ronald and Melinda George; one daughter and her husband, Laura and Jerry Poole; eight grandchildren, Ronald B. George III, Cody John George, Rachel and her husband Caleb Cone, Ashley her husband Gary Web, Destin A. Poole, Jeremy Poole, Anthony Poole and Trevor Adam George; eight great-grandchildren, Casen and Hudson Cone, Grayson, Aidan and Ella Web, Chevy, Remy and Revel Poole; two brothers, Jimmy K. George and Larry D. and his wife Sandra George; one sister-in-law, Brenda George; and many nieces and nephews. Services were held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home in Stockbridge, GA.