Prosperity, WV Ruth Ann Creed Cooper, age 83, of Prosperity, WV and longtime Henry County, GA resident went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2022.

Mrs. Cooper was born on February 28, 1938 in Cranberry, WV. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and daughter. While living in Georgia for a long period of time, she was a member of the New Testament Baptist Church and then Pinecrest Baptist Church.

Ruth Ann encouraged and cared for many friends and family members in the name of the Lord for her entire lifetime. She was currently a member of Cranberry Baptist Church in Beckley, WV. Mrs. Cooper brought joy to everyone that she met and enjoyed baking and spending time with family and friends. Her heart's desire was that all of her friends and family come to know and love the Lord - her God and Savior.

Recommended for you +51 Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Click for more.

Mrs. Cooper was a devoted daughter to the late Clarence Ruthven and Ressie Trump Creed, Sr. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Edward Cooper of Stanaford, WV (2000), her siblings - Betty Bryant (2021), Georgia Darby Boblett (2021), Agnes Neihof (2021), Marie Law (2010), and Clarence Ruthven Creed, Jr. (2007)

Family members that are left to cherish her memory are her sister, Rebecca Worley (West Columbia), her daughters, Vickie Renee Cooper (Prosperity, WV) and Deidra Lynn Amon and husband, Richard Don Amon (Edmond, OK), her grandchildren - Ashley Dawn Amon and fiancé, Nick Schival (Kennesaw, GA), Cody Amon and wife, Kaylan Senter and their daughter, Nanny's great granddaughter, Everly Grey Amon (Clarksville) along with many treasured and loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge on Monday, January 17, 2022. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in memory of Ruth Cooper to Cranberry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2901, Beckley, WV 25802.