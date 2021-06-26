Ruth (Kelley) Theodiocion

McDonough, GA Ruth (Kelley) Theodocion, 79, of McDonough, entered Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born April 21, 1942, in Rhea County, Tennessee, to the Rev. Charles and Leola (Jones) Kelley.

After graduating from Spring City High School in 1959, Ruth enrolled at Tennessee Tech University. She was an active member of the Baptist Student Union where she played piano for nightly vespers, and in 1961, the Tennessee Baptist Convention selected her to serve as a summer missionary in Cincinnati, Ohio. At Tennessee Tech, Ruth served as a student body officer and was selected to represent the university in the 1963 edition of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and accepted a teaching position at Brown High School in Atlanta. In 1975, Ruth launched her career with Mary Kay Cosmetics, and in 2010, she retired as National Sales Director Emeritus.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro, and it brought her much joy teaching the 10th grade girls Sunday School class. After moving to McDonough, she became a member of Glen Haven Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, James (Bud) Theodocion, and brother Jimmy Kelley. She is survived by daughter Kelley Theodocion of Griffin; son Pete and daughter-in-law Kate Theodocion of Augusta; grandchildren Jay and Charlotte; and sisters Nelda Daughterty, Charlotte Delk, and Reba Hitchcock.

A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 2 pm at Glen Haven Baptist Church, 345 East Lake Road, McDonough, GA 30252. The family will receive guests in the church sanctuary an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Ruth hoped donations would be made to the Glen Haven Baptist Church Building Fund.