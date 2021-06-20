Jenkinsburg, GA Mr. Leon Wilkey, age 73 of Jenkinsburg, Georgia passed away June 19, 2021. he was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Fred Noel and Margie Marie Millsaps Wilkey. He was preceded in death by a son, Greg Wilkey. He retired from Cook's Pest Control, was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Wilkey; children, Diana Pierce of Jenkinsburg, Pam (Jeff) Whaley of Cullman, AL and Jason (Heather) Wilkey of Douglasville; grandchildren, Kaysi Pierce, Donnie Caldwell, Josh Lake, Brandon Whaley, Kyle Wilkey, Austin Wilkey, Gabbye Nelson and Brittany Nelson and several great grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Quillen) Thurman of Hickson, TN, Linda Pickett of Signal Mountain, TN, Freddie Deakins of Hickson, TN, Sara (Jim) Burris of Soddy Daisey, TN and Debra (Ben) Parino of Athens, AL. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - 11:00 AM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Michael Pirkle will officiate. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service.

