McDonough, GA Sarah Ann Perkins, 86, of McDonough was called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Sarah was born on May 27, 1935 to the late Rufus and Emma Wortham in Athens, Georgia.

She was married to her husband, Arlen for 50 years. She worked in retail for 58 years, finally retiring in 2009. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, flowers and gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Sarah was a member of Henry Baptist Church in McDonough, GA.

Recommended for you +101 100 movies that became TV shows Stacker researched the history of film and television to find 100 films in a variety of different genres that were later turned into TV shows. Click for more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen and her daughter, Cheryl Cantrell.

She is survived by two children, Cindy Perkins of Tampa, FL and Jeff Perkins of Mansfield, GA.; three brothers, Weyman Culp of Greensboro, GA., George Mayger of Ft. Walton, FL., and David Mayger of Latrobe, PA.; other family members include six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation of family and friends was held for Sarah on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of her life immediately followed in Ward's Chapel. Services concluded with an entombment at Fairview Memorial Gardens 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.