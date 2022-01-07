McDonough, GA Sarah Ann Perkins, 86, of McDonough was called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Sarah was born on May 27, 1935 to the late Rufus and Emma Wortham in Athens, Georgia.
She was married to her husband, Arlen for 50 years. She worked in retail for 58 years, finally retiring in 2009. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, flowers and gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Sarah was a member of Henry Baptist Church in McDonough, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen and her daughter, Cheryl Cantrell.
She is survived by two children, Cindy Perkins of Tampa, FL and Jeff Perkins of Mansfield, GA.; three brothers, Weyman Culp of Greensboro, GA., George Mayger of Ft. Walton, FL., and David Mayger of Latrobe, PA.; other family members include six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation of family and friends was held for Sarah on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of her life immediately followed in Ward's Chapel. Services concluded with an entombment at Fairview Memorial Gardens 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.