McDonough, GA Sarah Ellen Gilbert Waters, age 92, of McDonough, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born in Brilliant Alabama to the late Charles Wheeler Gilbert and Flora Gruner Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Letitia (L. R.) Deerman; brother, Charles Wheeler (Mary Jo) Gilbert Jr.; husband and father of her children, Herman B. Waters; and twin great-granddaughters.

Mrs. Waters is survived by her daughters, Sandra Waters (J. Wayne) Phillips and Becky Karen (Howard) Waters; granddaughters Wendy Phillips (Kevin) McDaniel and Chelsea R. (Joe) Hill; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert "Bob" H. (Carolyn) Gilbert; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research foundation at www.alzinfo.org

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.

