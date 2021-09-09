McDonough, GA Sarah Ellen Gilbert Waters, age 92, of McDonough, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born in Brilliant Alabama to the late Charles Wheeler Gilbert and Flora Gruner Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Letitia (L. R.) Deerman; brother, Charles Wheeler (Mary Jo) Gilbert Jr.; husband and father of her children, Herman B. Waters; and twin great-granddaughters.
Mrs. Waters is survived by her daughters, Sandra Waters (J. Wayne) Phillips and Becky Karen (Howard) Waters; granddaughters Wendy Phillips (Kevin) McDaniel and Chelsea R. (Joe) Hill; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert "Bob" H. (Carolyn) Gilbert; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research foundation at www.alzinfo.org
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.