Sarah Rebecca Greer Becky Brannan

McDonough, GA Sarah Rebecca (Becky) Greer Brannan, age 73 of McDonough, GA passed away on October 13, 2021 after an eight year battle with cancer. Becky was born to the late Franklin Oris Greer and Sarah Lorene Morris Greer on February 27, 1948. She graduated from Henry County High School and the University of Georgia with a BBA degree in Accounting. She became a Certified Public Accountant in 1975. She began work for the Internal Revenue Service in 1970 and then worked for a local CPA firm for a number of years before beginning her own practice working out of her home so she could be actively engaged in the raising of her children. In 2013 she affiliated with the Accounting firm of Hargrave, Freeman and Leto, P.C. She retired in 2019.

Becky is survived by her spouse of 50 years, Al Brannan, her sons Matthew S. (Jessica) Brannan of Atlanta, Jonathan A. (Heather) Brannan of McDonough, and her daughter Amy B. (Dave) Bush of Atlanta. Six grandchildren Rylie, Reese, and Rhyan Brannan of McDonough, and Aubrey, Evie, and Grayson Bush of Atlanta. Brothers Bobby (Harriett), Billy, and Jerry Greer all from Hampton, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Her parents and brother, Terry, preceded her in death.

Becky's body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine. Visitation and Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, October 16th, at 4:00 PM at Haisten Funeral Home. Immediately following the service, dinner was provided at Flippen United Methodist Church. All relatives and friends were invited to attend.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Park Primitive Baptist Church and Haven House. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com