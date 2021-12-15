Shirley R. Cook Elrod

Jonesboro, GA Shirley R. Elrod (nee Cook) passed away December 14, 2021 at home with many of her family present. She was born on August 3, 1935 in Monticello, Georgia to Eva Thaxton Cook and Tom Lee Cook. Shirley graduated from Jackson High School and worked for many years at Dowling Textile (Encompass) in McDonough, Georgia. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister; and her husband John T. Elrod. She is survived by her children Adrian "Rowdy" Thompson (Mary Ann), Hilda Thompson, Mary Ann Little (Steve) and Johnny Elrod; grandchildren Leigh Segal, Jake Thompson, Matlin Jenkins, Meagan Elrod and Lauren Ramierz; eleven great grandchildren; her sisters Sara Ruth and Billie; and extended family and friends. Shirley's loves in life were her family, friends and the Atlanta Braves. The family will be having a celebration of life at a future date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

