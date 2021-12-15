Shirley R. Cook Elrod

Jonesboro, GA Shirley R. Elrod (nee Cook) passed away December 14, 2021 at home with many of her family present. She was born on August 3, 1935 in Monticello, Georgia to Eva Thaxton Cook and Tom Lee Cook. Shirley graduated from Jackson High School and worked for many years at Dowling Textile (Encompass) in McDonough, Georgia. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister; and her husband John T. Elrod. She is survived by her children Adrian "Rowdy" Thompson (Mary Ann), Hilda Thompson, Mary Ann Little (Steve) and Johnny Elrod; grandchildren Leigh Segal, Jake Thompson, Matlin Jenkins, Meagan Elrod and Lauren Ramierz; eleven great grandchildren; her sisters Sara Ruth and Billie; and extended family and friends. Shirley's loves in life were her family, friends and the Atlanta Braves. The family will be having a celebration of life at a future date. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Elrod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos