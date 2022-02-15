Statesboro, GA Mrs. Suzanne Stewart Dunn, age 88 of Statesboro, Georgia passed away peacefully February 15, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late William Boren Stewart and Lorene Rape Stewart.

She graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1952 and attended Shorter College in Rome, Georgia. She married Charles Lamar Dunn on May 15, 1953 at Gordon Street Presbyterian where she grew up. Charles & Suzanne moved the family to Stockbridge in 1969 where they joined Stockbridge Presbyterian Church. They then moved to Statesboro, Georgia in 2005 and are members of First Presbyterian Church Statesboro.

Her love for her family filled her heart with so much joy, and also to many friends that were like family. She was Granmommie to her grandchildren, great grandchildren & her grandchildren's friends.

Suzanne's life is celebrated by her husband of 69 years, Charles Lamar Dunn; her only sister Elizabeth Cochran; her children, Chuck (Becky) Dunn, Sid (Teena) Dunn, John (Stephanie) Dunn, and Susan (Bubba) Parrish; six grandchildren, Aaron (Jennifer) Dunn, Andrea (Niki) Giovacchini, Taylor (Haley) Dunn, Adam (Tyler) Dunn-Cooper, Allie Dunn (Rick McCullough), Haley Parrish; four great grandchildren, William & Waylon Dunn, Lily & Oliver Dunn and Zoey Mae (due in March)

Mom lived a life based on grace and faith and we have heard from many people who have said she impacted their lives and their faith formation.

Memorial services will be held in both Statesboro and Stockbridge. A service on February 19, 2022 at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church Statesboro, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458. A second service will be held on February 26 at 1pm at Stockbridge Presbyterian Church, 4740 North Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Visitation will be one hour prior to each service beginning at 12:00 and ending 15 minutes prior to each service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Statesboro or Stockbridge Presbyterian Church.

Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.