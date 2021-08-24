Syble Hayes Hurd

Stockbridge, GA Mrs. Syble Hayes Hurd, age 93, of Stockbridge, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021, in Christian City Nursing Facility in Union City, GA.

Syble was a longtime and faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Stockbridge, GA.

She was actively involved in the Cub Scouts, the Boy Scouts, several local charitable organizations, and the Annual Stockbridge Days. She was the owner and operator of Syble Hurd Florist in Stockbridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis R. Hurd; mother, Lena (Hammontree) Hayes; father, George D. Hayes; sisters, Josephine (Hayes) Pritchett, Mathel (Hayes) Bell, and Pauline (Hayes) Cook; brothers, George D. Hayes Jr., John H. (John Henry) Hayes, and James C. (J.C.) Hayes; and granddaughter, Charity Elizabeth (Hurd) Jerkberg.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Joanne Hurd of Knoxville, TN, and Pastor Ric and Beth Hurd of Blairsville, GA; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Syble Hayes Hurd will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Pastor Darey Kittle and Pastor Ric Hurd officiating. Interment will follow in Center Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth, GA, has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Syble Hayes Hurd.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Friday, August 27, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Peeples Funeral Home
208 S 3rd Ave
Chatsworth, GA 30705
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Friday, August 27, 2021
2:00PM
Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home
208 S 3rd Ave
Chatsworth, GA 30705
