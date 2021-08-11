Monroe, GA Terressa Joyce Womack, age 70 of Monroe, died Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Charlotte Shattles. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kenneth Womack; daughters and sons-in-law, Tabitha and Troy Dailey, Amy and Glen Knoop; Anne and Mitch Mitchell; 8, grandchildren; 6, great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Neil and Cheri Shattles, Tony Shattles along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Terri was married to her loving husband, Daniel for 52 years. She was a member of Salem Baptist McDonough where she taught Sunday School and the Good News Club. Terri had a servant's heart and loved serving the Lord. She worked with the Refuge Pregnancy Crisis Center and loved watching wildlife. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to, may make donations to Salem Baptist McDonough - Good News Club. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Scott Miller and Mr. Alex Wiley officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.