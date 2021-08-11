Monroe, GA Terressa Joyce Womack, age 70 of Monroe, died Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Charlotte Shattles. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kenneth Womack; daughters and sons-in-law, Tabitha and Troy Dailey, Amy and Glen Knoop; Anne and Mitch Mitchell; 8, grandchildren; 6, great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Neil and Cheri Shattles, Tony Shattles along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Terri was married to her loving husband, Daniel for 52 years. She was a member of Salem Baptist McDonough where she taught Sunday School and the Good News Club. Terri had a servant's heart and loved serving the Lord. She worked with the Refuge Pregnancy Crisis Center and loved watching wildlife. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to, may make donations to Salem Baptist McDonough - Good News Club. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Scott Miller and Mr. Alex Wiley officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
NEW VENUE!!
- Bedrooms: 2
FOR RENT CLAYTON/JONESBORO Basement apartment in private …
FOR RENT Basement studio apartment in private home. Priva…
-
StockbridgeResident said:You say, "They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspap…
-
lyttleone1977 said:Good day Ms Rich and the editors of the papers that your opinion pieces are published in,Your piece “What We Have Learned” was brought to my a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Henry County declares state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 infection rates
- Purple celebrates grand opening of McDonough manufacturing facility
- Participation way up for Locust Grove football under new head coach Mark Miller
- Henry students now required to wear masks indoors due to rising COVID numbers
- Physicians want the media to change the way Covid is being covered
- New Atlanta Motor Speedway track built one measurement at a time
- Clayton, Henry hospitals handling increase in COVID patients
- Gov. Brian Kemp defends voluntary approach to fighting COVID-19 in Georgia
- Connecting Henry graduates final S.W.A.G. Program class
- There are more than 50 long-term effects of COVID-19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.