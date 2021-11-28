McDonough, GA Thomas E. Carlson age 91, of McDonough, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2021 at Sacred Journey Hospice.

Thomas was born August 21, 1930 in Avondale Estates, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Beatrice Carlson; grandson's, Thomas Eli Taylor and Jimmy Leon Bagwell; brother, Charles Carson.

Mr. Carlson was proud to serve in the United States Army, he was a business owner, Carlson Industries in Clayton County for over 50 years.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Correna Garrett Carlson; daughters, Michelle Taylor and husband John of Locust Grove, Regina Barker and husband Stan of McDonough; two nieces, Rhonda Bedford of McDonough, and Sharon Feltner of Newnan.

A visitation for Mr. Thomas Carlson was Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A service followed at 3:00 pm with Military Honors in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Thomas Carlson by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.