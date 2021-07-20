Stockbridge, GA Thomas Franklin Francis, age 87, of Stockbridge, died on Monday, July 19, 2021. He was born in his home in Buckhanon, West Virginia, the first son of the late Harry and Frances Virginia Francis. His birth was followed by the birth of a brother, Jim, and a sister, Carolyn.

His family moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he graduated from Shaler High School. He worked for Thorofare grocery store and later enlisted in the United States Army. He was a tank mechanic stationed in Korea after the war. He served two years and received the rank of corporal. In 1956 he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Gerard. They welcomed their first child, Lynette, in 1957. Tom attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics that year and became an A&E licensed mechanic. He began his airline career with United Airlines at Midway Airport in September 1957. A month later he was told by United Airlines that they hired too many mechanics. The very next day he was hired by Delta Air Lines. Three years later their second daughter, Tammy, was born. His career with Delta Air Lines took him to Columbus, Ohio, and finally to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1968. His family moved to Stockbridge in 1969 where his third daughter Melissa was born. He retired from Delta Air Lines after 36 years of employment. After retirement it was his pleasure to become custodian of Stockbridge Presbyterian Church for many years.

Tom had four loves in his life - his God, his family, his country, and Delta Air Lines. He served as a faithful elder and Sunday School teacher for 50 years at Stockbridge Presbyterian Church. He was a regular Red Cross blood donor saving many lives throughout his years of giving. He was an avid collector of all things Delta Air Lines proudly displaying it all in his man cave. He traveled the world as a non-revenue passenger most often seated in the first-class cabin. He was a runner and was most proud of his participation in more than 20 Peachtree Road Races inspiring eight other family members to run the race. He also combined his love of travel and running by participating in several World Airlines Road Races. Tom's greatest joy and treasure in life was his family to whom he left a legacy of faith in his God.

Mr. Francis is survived by his wife of 65 years Carolyn Francis; daughters, Lynette (David) Branch, Tammy (Mike) Vena, and Melissa (Joseph) Schroer; grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Lofstrand, Jennifer Branch, Michael (Kelli) Vena, Oliva Vena, Paul Schroer, Lila Schroer, Anthony Schroer, Matthew Schroer, and John Schroer; great -grandchildren, Finn, Madelyn, Sarah, Hudson, and Everly; brother, Ret. Captain James Francis; sister, Carolyn Miller; nieces, Donna Bates and Becky Spowart.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Stockbridge Presbyterian Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Stockbridge Presbyterian Church at 4740 N Henry Blvd. Stockbridge, GA 30281 or Thornwell Home for Children at https://thornwell.org/give/ . Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.