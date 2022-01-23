Locust Grove, GA Mrs. Tina Lynn Amoson Wilson, age 64, of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Tina was born on Friday, October 25, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Lonnie Leonard Amoson and Sarah Lee Allen Amoson. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by granddaughters, Taya, Tessa, and Tenly; brothers, Scott, Don, and Lonnie Jr. Tina was of Baptist faith and was self-employed as a vendor of produce. She enjoyed crafting, playing on her phone, and going to the mountains. Her favorite hobby was telling everybody what to do.

Tina is survived by her husband of 47 years, Allen Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Wayne Duncan; grandchildren, Blakely Duncan, Anthony Duncan; mother, Sarah Amoson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Sam Williamson, Robin and Dale Surrett, Cynthia and Ronnie Wheeler, Melanie and Lee Thomson; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Kerrie Amoson; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Tina Wilson will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Russell Amoson officiating. A private interment will follow at Morrow Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Wilson family.