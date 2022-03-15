McDonough, GA Mrs. Tommie Jean Newman, age 77 of McDonough passed away March 14, 2022. Mrs. Newman was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Allen Newman; children: Wendy Haden and Katie Bridges. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro. The family will receive friends from 11 AM - 1 PM at the funeral home before the service.
Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210- 2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com
