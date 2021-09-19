Americus, GA Mr. Tony Howard Renfroe, age 59, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Born February 21, 1962 in Griffin, Tony was a son of James Howard Renfroe, Sr. and Frances Rezi Cooper. He was a family man who especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Laura J. Ogles Renfroe; his children: James Renfroe and Kayla Renfroe; grandchildren: Jason Renfroe, Nichole Sheffield, Isabella Renfroe, Angelene "Angel" Renfroe, River Renfroe, and Ava Renfroe; his parents: Howard Renfroe (Jessie) and Frances Cooper; three brothers: Donnie Renfroe (Amy), Jimmy Renfroe (Misty) and Brinson Cooper, Sr. (Tina); three sisters: Darlene Parten (Dan), Lisa Gail Thomas (JD), and Shelia Passmore (Marc); 16 nieces and 11 nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters: Jeanette Renfroe and Katherine Renfroe; Sister Susie Vaughn; and by his grandparents; James Edgar Renfroe, Ester Hardy Renfroe, Robert "Beau" Heath, and Annie R. Stephens.

Celebration of Life will be at High Falls State Park Pavilion, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM.