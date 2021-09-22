Stockbridge, GA Vicky Darlene Adams Terry, age 63, of Stockbridge, passed away, Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was the second child born to the late James Carlton Adams and Emma Hazel Adams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Terry; father-in-law, James L. Terry; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Tyner.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her children, Jennifer (Paul) Henley and James Terry; grandchildren, Mitchell (Regan) Henley, Sarah Henley, Micah Henley, Caden Terry. and Parker Terry; great grandchildren, Kenley Henley and Palmer Henley; mother-in-law, Betty Terry; siblings, Ricky (Cathy) Adams and Angie Tyner; sister-in-law, Marcee (Rob) Lunsford; nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Pastor Stan Berrong officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at
www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
