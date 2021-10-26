Walter Henry Bud Steele

Riverdale, GA Walter Henry "Bud" Steele, 91, of Riverdale, Georgia, passed away October 25, 2021. He was born on October 30, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late William Henry and Luna Lily Steele. Bud proudly served his country in US Army. He later worked in management and retired from the Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Bud was a member of the Riverdale Masonic Lodge 709, and he was also a member of Riverdale Chapter of the Eastern Star 446. Bud was a long-time member of the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Forest Park. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mona Garrett Steele, Walter is survived by his daughter, Renee (Mike) Stephens; grandchildren, Micheal (Kristin) Stephens, and Melissa (Daniel) Finley; and his great-grandchildren, Landon Finley, Reilly Stephens, Emily Stephens, and Liam Finley; and loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Saturday, October 30, 2021, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be at the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 351 Morrow Road, Forest Park, Georgia, on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

To send flowers to the family of Walter Steele, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 30
Visitation
Saturday, October 30, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Fayetteville
180 N Jeff Davis Drive
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 31
Service
Sunday, October 31, 2021
2:00PM
Philadelphia Presbyterian Church
351 Morrow Road
Forest Park, GA 30297
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos