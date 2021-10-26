Riverdale, GA Walter Henry "Bud" Steele, 91, of Riverdale, Georgia, passed away October 25, 2021. He was born on October 30, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late William Henry and Luna Lily Steele. Bud proudly served his country in US Army. He later worked in management and retired from the Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Bud was a member of the Riverdale Masonic Lodge 709, and he was also a member of Riverdale Chapter of the Eastern Star 446. Bud was a long-time member of the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Forest Park. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mona Garrett Steele, Walter is survived by his daughter, Renee (Mike) Stephens; grandchildren, Micheal (Kristin) Stephens, and Melissa (Daniel) Finley; and his great-grandchildren, Landon Finley, Reilly Stephens, Emily Stephens, and Liam Finley; and loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Saturday, October 30, 2021, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be at the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 351 Morrow Road, Forest Park, Georgia, on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
180 N Jeff Davis Drive
Fayetteville, GA 30214
2:00PM
351 Morrow Road
Forest Park, GA 30297
