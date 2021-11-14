McDonough, GA Wattie Lee (Dub) Malcom, Jr., age 93, of McDonough, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born in Durham, North Carolina to the late Wattie Lee Malcom Sr. and Mary Malcom. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Geneva (Lenwood) Lord.
Mr. Malcom is survived by his wife, Mary Nelms Malcom; daughter, Peggy Malcom (Bruce Beaudin); son, Steve Malcom, four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; sister, Judy (Max) Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Mr. Malcom was a member of Kiwanis International, American Waterworks Association and was a Mason. He was employed as the Director of Public Utilities for the City of Forest Park for 36 years.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Pastor Barry Saunders officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
