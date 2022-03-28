McDonough, GA Wenell Wheeler, age 92, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born May 8, 1929 in Ball Ground, Georgia to the late William and Frances Sams. Wenell is also preceded in death by her husband, L. W. Wheeler and her son, Ike Marshall Wheeler. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for everyone during the holidays and fishing. She loved her pets and making yearly trips to the Comedy Barn in Tennessee. Wenell attended Four Mile Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Mike (Brenda) Wheeler of Forsyth, GA, Maxine Phillips of McDonough, GA, Chuck (Pam) Wheeler of Jackson, GA and Bruce (Connie) Wheeler of Bakersville, NC. One sister-in-law, Teresa Wheeler. Eighteen grandchildren, Todd, Wesley, Angie, Jessica, Scarlett, Andy, Myra, Josh, Ike, Jr., Tabitha, Ronnie, Annette, Jennifer, Shelley, Matt, Amanda, Tristan and Trinity. Twenty nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

