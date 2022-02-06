McDonough, GA William Legare "Bill" Hall, age 89 of McDonough, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Bill was born in Columbia, South Carolina on November 4, 1932. His parents, Douglas and Addie Hall; and wife, Geneva Moseley Hall, preceded him in death.

Bill's Christian faith was the foundation of his life. His love of the Bible and his strong faith in Jesus are his greatest example and legacy. He was a member of Forest Park Assembly of God for 15 years; where he taught the young adult class, sang in a men's quartet, and led church services for the residents of a local nursing home. He was also a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God for 20 years, and a member for 18 years at Griffin First Assembly.

Bill pursued Biblical studies and education at several colleges including Wheaton Bible College in Chicago, Southeastern Bible Institute, Florida Southern College, and West Georgia College. As a result, he graduated with a Bachelor, Master, and Specialist degrees. The majority of his 32 years as an educator, he worked in Clayton County as an elementary school counselor.

He was a devoted and loving husband of 52 years to Geneva, the love of his life; as well as a wonderful Dad, and beloved Fafa (grandfather and great-grandfather). Bill enjoyed spending time with his family (especially summer vacations to the beach and mountains), listening to his vast classical music collection, attending Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performances, cheering for his favorite teams (Bulldogs and Braves), reading his Bible, devotionals, and newspaper, watching his favorite TV pastors, and having a good conversation with something sweet to eat.

Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters and son-in-law, Suzanne and Mark Coffey, Jennifer Hall; grandchildren, Hillary Hall, Emily Coffey, Rachel Coffey, Caleb Coffey; and great granddaughter, Lorelei Petty.

Visitation for Bill Hall will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Homegoing service will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Pastor Carol Renfroe and Pastor Mark Coffey will officiate. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Jonesboro.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Bill Hall by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.