Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
Background of Drew Bobo
Drew Bobo is the son of famous quarterback Mike Bobo, and he is also Auburn’s offensive coordinator, who started his position in 2021. He served as the South Carolina OC in 2020 after working as head coach with Colorado for five years. Drew Bobo, like his father, has had a great sporting career that caused the Bulldogs to sign him. Looking at Bobo’s career, in 2019, he played the sophomore season at Loveland, Colorado. In 2020, he played the junior season at Columbia S.C. Hammond School, and in 2021, he played the senior season at Auburn.
Auburn’s former offensive line or OL committed to the rivals of SEC, that is, Georgia Bulldogs instead of Auburn. This move was quite unexpected because Mike Bobo was also fired from Auburn last month. However, Drew Bobo announced the commitment on his social media platform on a Monday night. The fans of Bulldog now have the new face and many others to play in the upcoming Bowl Season matches. Even players can see their players in action over here, where they can opt for sports betting and play casino games.
The football bowl season has already started and will be played around 44 games until January 10, 2022. Here, you can watch your favorite player Bobo playing against the SEC from the Bulldog's side. Georgia has been getting top-class players to join their elite club for some time. As National Signing Day has also approached, Georgia is on a path to lock the best players to play the football matches. The Bulldogs team has also got the commitment from top-notch players like Jaheim Singletary, Shone Washington, Julian Humphrey, and Oscar Delp. However, Georgia saw the departure of its defensive coordinator, who joined Oregon as the head coach Dan Lanning.
Increase in Georgia’s strength against its opponents
Drew Bobo decided to flip from Auburn after his father, Mike Bobo, was let go from the Auburn Tigers. He was an offensive coordinator with Auburn. On the flip side, firstly, Drew Bobo committed to Auburn Tigers in October, where the 300-pound and 6-foot 5-inches tall player Drew joined Auburn over Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kentucky.
But, this player’s blazing decision this month in December has offended Auburn’s manifold. His father was fired from Auburn after the University faced a loss in the 2021 Iron Bowl. Drew Bobo published a statement regarding this flip to the sports media. He says, “I was thinking by joining Auburn I will be at my Dad’s side for a potential time. It was close to my family, as my mom and family were right at Auburn University. The Tigers seemed a great fit to me, as I thought my family would be able to see all the matches. I felt Auburn was a good choice as a team because I will be with my father.”
But, the flip occurred after Drew Bobo’s Dad was fired, and the player stated that Auburn Tigers is not a right fit for him. He somehow clinched the deal with the Georgia Bulldogs.
This content is presented by Novibet.
