Recently, I read about a woman who phoned her TV repairman and complained that something was wrong with her television set. The serviceman asked if there were any visible signs or symptoms. “Well, the newscast is on right now,” said the lady, “and the reporter has a very long face.” The serviceman replied, “Lady, if you had to report what’s happening these days, you’d have a long face, too.” That illustration came to mind the other night when I was talking to a friend in another state. After catching up a bit, we discussed some of the unfortunate things that are happening across our nation today.

My friend really caught my attention when he said he couldn’t believe all the armed guards that surround his church on Sundays, outside in the parking lots and inside the buildings as well.

And this was after an earlier encounter he had with an aggressive intruder while getting gas in a service station. The crime reports in our city are not any different — a grocery clerk killed in an argument over a face mask, a man shot while walking for exercise, what are we coming to? As many of us realize, America is a long way down the road of secularization, separation, discord and violence, but hope is not lost. Though there are certainly many other things that could be done to improve America’s plight, here are a few suggestions for turning the tide.

First, reaffirm the sacredness of human life! Sculptor Lorado Taft, in setting up a statue of the boy by Donatello, put some lights around it. First, he put the lights down on the floor shining up on the boy’s face. As he stepped back and looked at it he was shocked — the boy looked like a moron. So he changed the lights. He tried every arrangement. Finally, he put the lights above, until they shined down on the boy’s face. Then he stood back and smiled, for the boy looked like an angel. That’s the way it is. When we look at humankind from above — through the eyes of God and faith — then all life becomes sacred. The uniqueness of humankind is not that we are created by the hand of God. All things were created by the hand of God. Rather, we are created in the image of God-the responsibility of God.

Second, re-emphasize the practice of tolerance! In our culture today, intolerance can be seen at every level-personal discourtesy, defamation, labeling, accusation, exclusion and other.

On the other hand, according to the dictionary, tolerance in the ability or willingness to tolerate something, in particular the existence of opinions or behavior that one does not necessarily agree with. Paul writes in his letter to the church in Ephesus, “With all humility and gentleness, with patience, [bear] with one another in love, making every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:2-3).

Third, recognize the correlation between the rise of crime and the de-emphasizing of police! Certainly, like most of you, I want our law enforcement officers to do their duty with utmost respect for all people, period. And for the most part, I believe that 95% plus do just that. However, it is obvious that the “Defunding or De-emphasizing Police” movement is failing and has been a mistake. As police presence and practice has declined, crime has skyrocketed all across the nation. The soaring statistics of rising crime are a revealing fact. And only those who break the law and a few politicians are benefiting. Now, my concern about all this does not lessen my concern for societal justice. My hope and prayer if that all people regardless of color or any other difference may be treated fairly and equally under the law.

Fourth, repent of our sins and treatment of one another! In his work “Stride Toward Freedom,” Martin Luther King Jr. admonished his people “to avoid not only violence of deed but violence of Spirit.” In this, Dr. King reflects the teaching of Jesus. Killing, you see, isn’t simply a matter of what we do. It’s a matter of what we think and say; it’s a matter of attitude. Since, as Paul states in Romans, all are sinners and have fallen short of the glory of God, all of us need to repent of our sins and treatment of one another in deed and/or attitude. And repentance is a remorseful attitude that turns around and walks in a new direction. And God says in ll Chronicles: “If my people…will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (7:14). And therein lies our hope for solving the tragedy of our nation’s violence.