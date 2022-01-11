‘Fresh Prince’ reboot turns up the drama in its first trailer

Bel-Air’s iconic Fresh Prince is getting a fresh new look, 30 years later.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the beloved sitcom starring Will Smith that aired for six seasons in the 1990s, is officially coming back — being rebooted as simply “Bel-Air” on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock released the first trailer for the series on Monday and announced it would begin streaming on February 13.

Recommended for you +51 Most popular boy names in the 70s in Georgia Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1970s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Click for more.

But the new show looks different than what fans of the original may expect. While that show was a half-hour sitcom, “Bel-Air” is an hour-long drama, reimagining the initial story with a darker subtext.

‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su wins best supporting actor at Golden Globes

“Squid Game” star O Yeong-su has made history after becoming the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

The 77-year-old South Korean star, who plays Oh II-nam, also known as Player 001, in the hit Netflix series, beat the likes of Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) to take home the Best Supporting Actor in Television trophy on Sunday.

His victory was announced at a private ceremony streamed online with no celebrity presenters and no speeches. Organizers previously announced that this year’s Golden Globes would be a scaled-down affair following controversy over a lack of diversity among Hollywood Foreign Press Association membership and other ethical questions related to financial benefits.

“O Yeong-su wins Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie! While O Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod is his first ever nomination in a major awards show,” the Golden Globes published on its website.

O’s “Squid Game “ cast mate Lee Byung-hun congratulated him on Instagram, saying, “Bravo!”

His triumph marks the first time a Korean TV drama or actor has been nominated and won a Golden Globe.

Betty White died of a stroke

Actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate.

The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, when blood flow to the brain is blocked causing impairment due to lack of oxygen.

White died in her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was a fan favorite, adored across generations.

A nationwide movie event will go on as planned on January 17th, to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

— From wire reports