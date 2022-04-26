Viola Davis responds to criticism of her Michelle Obama portrayal

Viola Davis is aware that not everyone loves her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the Showtime series, ”The First Lady.”

She told BBC News that it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work” but comes with the territory.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” she said. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

Some on social media have criticized Davis for her performance, focusing on what they viewed as her exaggerated facial expressions.

Davis told the media outlet that “Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty either.”

She said those critics feel like “you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth’” which allows them to be “cruel.”

Johnny Depp concludes testimony in defamation case against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony in his defamation trial against Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Monday.

His fourth day on the stand, Depp was cross-examined by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn.

He was asked about audio recordings of arguments with Heard and whether she was the only person who had a problem with his alcohol abuse.

“Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me,” Depp replied. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

Depp then remained on the stand for redirect examination from his attorney, Jessica Meyers.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

— From wire reports