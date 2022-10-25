Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his agent announced.
Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his agent announced.
He was 67.
Teachercertification.com calculated how much high school teachers made in each state, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.How much high school teachers earn in every state
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
“Beyond his talents, Leslie’s gifts of bringing joy to those he touched, his ability to connect with people of all ages, his humility, kindness and his sweetness will be sorely missed by all,” his attorney Eric Feig said in a statement.
Jordan was involved in a car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County coroner, who identified Jordan, and a spokesperson for the LA Fire Department.
He was a fan-favorite for his recurring role as Karen’s friend Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace.” He also appeared in “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids.”
His star shone even brighter during the height of the pandemic when his social media presence took off on Instagram, garnering him millions of followers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Georgetown Community Yard Sale 8AM to 4PM on Friday 28th …
JONESBORO, 30236 MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE Sat. 10/29 8am-3p…
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.