Lori Loughlin makes rare social media appearance

Lori Loughlin took on the “Jerk.”

The former “Fuller House” star made a rare social media appearance in her daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok account recently.

Olivia Jade, who is a social media influencer, rated her family members doing a viral dance known as the “Jerk.”

“Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly,” her daughter rated Loughlin.

Loughlin and her husband designer Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison after pleading guilty to fraud as part of a high profile college admissions cheating scheme.

Her daughter talked about how negatively it affected Loughlin on her podcast ”Conversations with Olivia Jade.”

Cynthia Nixon was ‘very reluctant’ to do ‘And Just Like That...”

Cynthia Nixon reportedly considered not joining her fellow “Sex and the City” cast members for the series reboot.

According to the News Corp’s Herald Sun, Nixon said “It was a very hard decision” when it came to reviving her character of Miranda Hobbes in “And Just Like That” for HBO Max. (CNN and HBO are both part of WarnerMedia.)

“I really didn’t think I was going to do it — I was very reluctant,” she was quoted as saying. “But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica, [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without — a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board.”

It turns out that while Nixon said she’s “very proud of the original series” she also found it “occasionally tone deaf on race and gender.”

But she was convinced to return after seeing storyline changes, including the addition of new characters and the opportunity to focus on the lives of women in their 50s — not all that common in television.

“The characters are 55 so they’re in menopause. And menopause is the punchline of a lot of jokes and certainly has its unpleasant aspects,” Nixon said.”

Kris Jenner bought her whole family electric cars for Christmas

You get a car! And you get a car!

Kris Jenner played Oprah and gifted her entire family Moke electric cars in different colors.

Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian showed off the row of cars on her Instagram, saying the pink ones belong to her and Khloe Kardashian.

“Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure,” Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram Story, showing off a white vehicle with a black skull on the hood.

“Khloé and I got the pink ones!” she added.

The cars are customizable and start at around $21,000.

— From wire reports