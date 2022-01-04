‘Peacemaker’ lets John Cena and James Gunn cut loose in a silly ‘The Suicide Squad’ spinoff

The opening credits for “Peacemaker” feature John Cena and the rest of the cast in a choreographed dance number that is joyously goofy, setting the tone for what’s to come. If only this HBO Max series spun out of ”The Suicide Squad” was consistently as good, despite (and partly because of) the freedom afforded writer-director James Gunn to utterly cut loose.

In what feels like a very Marvel-ous maneuver, Gunn planted the seeds for the show in the “Squad” movie released in August, moving Cena’s weapons-expert assassin from an ensemble to center stage, surrounded by new characters and bizarre sci-fi-style threat to humanity, albeit at a very slow-moving pace.

Cena’s bulky physique belies just how comfortable he is playing the clown, and “Peacemaker” allows both him and Gunn an opportunity to indulge that in the most R-rated manner possible with precious little adult supervision.

Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for Covid-19

Jimmy Fallon is opening up about his experience with Covid-19.

The ‘Tonight Show’ host wrote on Instagram that he tested positive “on the first day of our holiday break” but only experienced “mild symptoms.”

Fallon said he is vaccinated and has had a booster.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed,” he wrote. “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

“The Tonight Show” returned Monday night with guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.

Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for Covid-19

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid-19, “The View” co-host Joy Behar announced on Monday’s episode of the talk show.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” Behar said of the show’s panelists. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely, hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

She continued: “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at ‘The View.’”

Fellow panelists Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro were also on air remotely.

